Robert “Bob” Warren Willingham Jr., 68, of Gillette, passed away suddenly Friday, April 14, 2023, of cardiac arrest.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Robert and Kay (Markley) Willingham. Bob grew up in Wyoming living in Casper and Powell for most of his younger childhood.
He moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then to Golden, Colorado, where he graduated from Golden High School in 1974. This is where he met his “beautiful bride” Debbie.
Bob married Deborah Richards August 18, 1979, and together they shared 43 years of “marital bliss.”
Bob moved to Gillette in 1977, where he worked for The Crude Company. In 1981 he started his own trucking company in Grand Junction, Colorado, where his oldest child Melissa was born. In 1983 he returned to Gillette and had Lacey followed by Zach in 1985.
Bob worked in the oil field for his father until he started his own oil company in 1994. Bob was fortunate enough to get to spend a lot of time at home while raising his kids.
Bob was very active with Powder Basin Motocross and loved his Friday nights with his Good Times buddies.
In 2003, Bob became a grandfather, this was his biggest joy in life. Sergio Aguilar (2003), Alonso Aguilar (2005), Riddik Osborne (2006), Lily Willingham (2007), Renaya Osborne (2008), and Haily Willingham (2010) entered his world. Bob spent this time of his life “influencing” his grandkids. They went camping and 4-wheeling. He enjoyed cooking them all their favorite breakfast, taught them how to work on cars, drive stick shift and back-up trailers, along with how to be witty and charming, to be generous and loving, and how to have fun in life.
He taught his grandsons to be good men and his granddaughters to be a little sassy and a little smart-assy! His humor and charm will live on through his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Willingham; children, Melissa Osborne (Jesse Riggle), Lacey (Juan) Aguilar, and Zach Willingham (Jalene Lindhorst); and all of his grandkids along with “The Red SOB” and “Yetster.”
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
