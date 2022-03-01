Teddy “John” Percifield, 84, gained his angel wings Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Graveside military honors services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Born Feb. 25, 1937, in Gillette Wyoming, to Ted and Elsie Mooney Percifield, John spent most of his life in Gillette and a short time in Arizona.
He attended Campbell County High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. He also loved being involved in rodeos and later watching from the sidelines or on TV. After high school, he attended Sheridan College on an athletic scholarship until he was drafted soon after.
John served honorably in the U.S. Army as a tank gunner in Germany from 1958-1960. After a long day guarding the Berlin Wall, he and his buddies would meet at the pub and enjoy their favorite beer.
After returning home, John drove truck over-the-road and later in the Gillette area until he retired.
One of John’s favorite activities was spending time with his grands, always calling them his angels. If you knew John, you would know that he always had a deck of cards handy. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, loving heart and generosity. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for those he loved.
John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barb Nold Percifield; stepdaughter, Lauri Terrell; granddaughters, Tiana (Turner), TresaLeigh, TyLia (Caleb); great-granddaughter, Saylor; stepson, Ross Nold; grandchildren, Kimberlyn and Colter Nold; from his first marriage, son, Joe (Tami) Percifield; grandson, Shayd, granddaughter, Shandi (Kevin) and their children; siblings, Jerry (Teresa) Percifield and Judy (Wes) Wile; best friend/cousin, Donnie Percifield; along with many more cousins, nieces, nephews, and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Elsie Percifield; brother, Jimmy Percifield; sister, Joan Geer; and stepson Anthony Nold; in addition to many more family and friends.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
