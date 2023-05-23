Shirley Ann Andersen (Simons) passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at home, with loved ones by her side in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Shirley was born Nov. 22, 1937, to Walter and Alletta (Tofte) Hassebroek in Garden City, South Dakota, and grew up in Erwin, South Dakota, where her parents ran the local grocery store.
She graduated high school in Erwin and then continued her education at Northwestern School of Medical Technology in Minnesota. She was proud to take her first job at the Belle Fourche, South Dakota, hospital.
Shirley married John “L” Simons in 1962 and they raised four children. In 1964, the family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and Shirley worked for Dr. Heidepriem and Dr. Yackley when the children were young.
Shirley and John “L” also owned the Brass Rail Bar in downtown Rapid City and then Sturgis Road Liquors before moving to Gillette in 1977.
In the early 1980s Shirley met Joseph Andersen in Gillette; and in 1997 the two were married. Joe and Shirley operated a successful business and eventually moved to California. In San Jose, California, they operated the large tight-knit community of Plaza Del Rey.
In retirement, Shirley and Joe moved to Granbury, Texas, near Shirley’s sister, Donna. The couple had two beautiful homes there; one of which was featured in the Granbury Now Magazine. Shirley’s homes were showpieces and were always a gathering place for family and friends. She was the “hostess with the mostest.”
At home in Granbury, Shirley was involved with her local bridge club, the Salvation Army Auxiliary, the DeCordova Bend Estates Women’s Club, and the Triple Cross Cowboy Church.
Shirley loved a good rummage sale and her family’s Hassebroek cousin reunions. She was a wonderful vocalist and loved singing with her three siblings; growing up they were not allowed to have a radio in their car and had to sing instead.
Shirley was preceded in death by her mother; father; husbands; infant son, Jay “L”; sister-in-law, Marquita Hassebroek; and brother-in-law, Roland Noyes.
She is survived by her siblings: LaVonne (Lowell) Stelter, Donna Noyes, and DeWayne Hassebroek; children: Robert "Bob" Simons, Randall "Bear" Simons, Tina R. (Simons) Startz (Jim), and Heidi A. (Simons) Wasick (Dan); stepdaughter, Tiffani (Terry) Archibald; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial and burial will take place Aug. 19 at the Telemarken Church outside Wallace, South Dakota.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
