Jachob James Gordon Irish, 37, of Sheridan, Wyoming, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in an automobile accident.
Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Bethesda Worship Center at 5135 Coffeen Ave. in Sheridan with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A balloon freedom release will immediately follow the service in the parking lot followed by a reception. Burial will be at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Jachob was born May 13, 1985, to James Irish and Kathy Irish-Stoffel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He joined an older sister, Kalee.
He was currently residing in Moorcroft with his grandmother, Mary Knigge, while working at North Antelope Mine after the completion of his college degree.
Mr. Irish graduated from Gillette College in 2022 with an Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Electricity.
While growing up he enjoyed spending time with family, playing karate and basketball. As a young boy he loved to watch sports with his dad. He was an avid football fan and when it came to the 49ers Jake knew more than everybody else … at least that’s what he thought!
Mr. Irish was savvy with fantasy football, loved to play frisbee golf and loved to cook. He had an endless collection of shoes and watches, maybe because he had many miles to cover, and a short time to do it in.
His smiles were the best, and he gave the best hugs. He had a deep and faithful love for his family and animals.
Mr. Irish was able to give the gift of sight by being an organ donor.
Jake is survived by his mother; stepfather; father; sister; grandparents; and numerous other family members.
Online condolences may be made to sheridanfuneral.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
