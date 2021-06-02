Thomas J. "T.J." Stein, 78, of Gillette passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, peacefully in Sundance, Wyoming.
TJ was born Aug. 12, 1942, at his parent’s house in Cold Spring, Minnesota. He lived there with his parents Joseph Frederick Stein and Katherine Rose Salzer Stein.
In May 1960, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Minot A.F.B. in North Dakota. There he married Beverly Jean Feland. They had three daughters, Tamie, Tracy and Ardelle.
He spent a year and a half overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and other places over there. He was discharged in September of 1967, and they returned to Antler, North Dakota.
He worked ranching with his father-in-law, oilfield building locations, driving semi, and owning three semis. He and Beverly divorced.
He later married Karen L. Pederson with two sons and two daughters who became the joy of his life, along with his three daughters. In 1976, Karen gave birth to their son Michael. His niece was living with them, so it made a household of 10 at times.
In 1977, Karen got a job offer from Gillette to teach. The pay was almost four times what she was making in North Dakota, so they moved.
In Wyoming, TJ worked for M&G Oil Field, Holeman Diesel, Interstate Diesel, and five coal companies. He also joined the National Guard and retired after 18 years as first sergeant.
TJ is survived by his brother, Joseph (Pam) of Belview, Nebraska; sisters, Peg Morgan of Kingman, Arizona, Judy Heinen of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, and Lois Gaetz (Steve) of St. Cloud, Minnesota; brother, Charles of St. Cloud; son, Michael Stein of Moorcroft; daughters, Tami (Tim) Klein of Ozark, North Carolina, Tracy Stein of Minot, and Ardelle (Lynn) Schmidt of Antler, North Dakota; stepson, Kirk (Pam) Brownfield of Hendersonville, North Carolina; stepdaughters, Kristi (Dan) Trunk of Sundance and Kendra Brownfield (Robert Birkle) of Casper; stepson, Kirby (Jill) Brownfield of West Columbia, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
TJ loved fishing, hunting, camping, and NASCAR but his family always came first.
No service is planned at this time.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.