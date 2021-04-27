Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a Crown of Life
— Revelation 2:10
Phyllis J. Potts, 87, of Gillette passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after a long, hard-fought battle with dementia.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City, South Dakota.
She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery.
Phyllis was the third child born to Arthur and Bertha Zeller on Dec. 30, 1933, in Belvidere, South Dakota.
She joined older sister, Lois Demos, and older brother, Norman Zeller. The Zeller family would later grow by two more sisters, Lavonne Zeller and Carol Bottomley. The family moved to Rapid City when Phyllis was 5 years old. They joined Zion Lutheran Church at that time and Phyllis remained a lifelong member.
She met her husband, Don Potts, at Rapid City High School. The two wed Sept. 23, 1951. Their union was blessed by the addition of four children; Kathy, Colleen, Mark and Karla.
With her husband by her side, they built a loving home together, with Phyllis focusing on the housework and their children. Before leaving the house to run errands, she would make sure everything was turned off and locked up so the house would be just as she left it upon returning.
Family was everything for Phyllis, but she also made time to enjoy other pursuits. She enjoyed Monday morning bowling for many, many years with her friend, Lee Carsner. She taught Sunday School at Zion Lutheran Church and also served on the funeral committee.
She loved it when family or friends would stop by, always making sure everyone had a snack and a beverage to drink while simply chatting or playing cards or Yahtzee. If you wanted to know about the weather, Phyllis was the one to ask as she was an avid follower.
She also loved to read, declaring that the day she learned to read changed her life since she could now escape into another world, another life, for a while through the page. She made sure to pass this love of reading on to many others.
Once she reached retirement age, she joined the workforce by becoming the “Hardees' grandma.” Perhaps you saw her there wiping tabletops, refilling drinks and making sure the condiments were fully stocked. She loved to travel, often going to visit her family in Denver and living it up in Las Vegas.
Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She especially adored her children and grandchildren. After her husband passed away, she moved to Gillette to live with her son and his family. She enjoyed helping out at their Dayhab.
Toward the end of her life and in the midst of her dementia, she was able to enjoy life with her second family at the Legacy. She was especially close with her roommate, Helen, who made sure Phyllis was always safe and well cared for.
A very heartfelt thanks to everyone at the Legacy who helped take care of Phyllis in her declining years.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Carol Bottomley of Schribner, Nebraska; four children, Kathy Golden of Littleton, Colorado, Colleen (Mark) Murphy of Rapid City, Mark (Janet) Potts of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Karla (Jesse) Richards of Gillette; her grandchildren, Carrie Sandhoff, Jason Potts, Timothy Murphy, Nick Potts, Joe Gisi, Adam Fenhaus, Paul Fenhaus, Ty Potts and Sarah Surwald; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Bertha; sisters, Lois and Lavonne; brother, Norman; husband, Don; and grandson, John Golden.
In lieu of flowers, please tune into your local weather station or open your favorite book while raising a glass of wine in memory of Phyllis.
It was Phyllis’ wish that any memorial money be given to Zion Lutheran School.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
