Louis “Lou” Francis Dillinger, 77, of Laramie passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital after battling cancer.
Interment is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, near his childhood home outside of Moorcroft.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bell Nob Golf Course, 4600 Overdale Drive in Gillette.
Lou was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Gillette, the son of Earl and Marie Dillinger and grew up on the family ranch outside of Moorcroft, along with five brothers and sisters.
He went to Moorcroft High School and was active in 4-H, FFA, band and other school activities. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He joined ROTC and played trumpet in the marching band.
He met Carol Lee Blodgett at the Baptist Student Union where he was an active member. They were married in Laramie on Jan. 26, 1963, and were together 57 years, all of those years residing in Laramie.
Lou began working at Wyoming Construction Company before starting his own business, Lou’s Sprinkler Service, where he spent almost 50 years keeping Laramie green, installing sprinkler systems, sod and landscaping.
There was no job too big or too small, and he installed the majority of residential, governmental and commercial irrigation systems in Laramie during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. He took on many notable projects including several local schools, many university buildings, city, county and area businesses.
He was always smiling and quick with a witty reply. He loved his work and would stop and help everyone who asked. He served as a Scout leader, was a member of the Laramie Chamber of Commerce and was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.
He and Carol loved dancing and spent many years square dancing at Quadra Dangle and bowled in men’s and couples’ leagues. He loved following his grandsons throughout the country watching their sports activities.
He was a season ticket holder of Wyoming football and basketball and loved going to bowl games and tournaments to cheer on the Cowboys.
He retired and sold the business in 2011, and joined the Seniors On the Go hiking group. He and Carol went on many trips visiting 48 states, Mexico and the Caribbean as well as a 10-day trip to China. Recently Lou and Carol spent winters in Arizona in their motor home, making many new friends in Yuma.
Lou is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Dwayne and Danielle Dillinger of Gillette; daughter, Pam and Jeff Foust of Bothell, Washington; grandchildren, Nick Dillinger and fiancée, Erryn Morrison, and Trent Dillinger of Gillette; and siblings, Maxine and Roger Butcher, Dan and Boni Dillinger and Doris and Gene Peplowski.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Bud (Alan) Dillinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou’s name to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center, c/o The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 N. 30th Street, Laramie, WY 82072.
Go to montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
