Gloria Pearl Kidd was called home to Jesus on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
A celebration of a life well lived begins at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Family Life Church. Gillette Memorial Chapel will have live streaming available on its website gillettememorialchapel.com.
She was born March 5, 1931, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Harry and Viola Holland. Gloria was raised in Miami and moved with her family to the Panama Canal as a young girl.
While attending Bible studies, she met a strapping young serviceman named Leonard. They were joined in marriage on April 15, 1954. To this union were born Sandra and David. Gloria raised her family while Leonard was away on three tours to Vietnam.
Upon Leonard's death, she moved to Gillette to be closer to her son and resided at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, where she made many friends both with the residents and staff.
Gloria was a faithful Christian woman who was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard, of nearly 62 years; daughter, Sandra; brothers, Harry and Barney; and sister, Elaine.
Gloria is survived by her son, David (Jeanne) of Gillette; son-in-law, Terry of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Shirley of Rochester, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Danny (Tammy) Siegert of Cornwall, Ontario Canada; Patty (Sean) Caballero of Tucson, and Toni (Ryan) Friedly of Gillette; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
