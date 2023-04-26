Brett D. Foster, 35, of Cheyenne, formerly of Gillette, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his childhood home in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Morgan officiating.
Visitation is from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Brett David Foster "Bozi, Boy" was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Casper, Wyoming. He was welcomed by his parents William and Kim (Wright) Foster, older brother Brandon and older sister Brandee. He moved to Gillette with his family in 1989, where his little brother Bradley joined the family.
He attended Lakeview Elementary, Twin Spruce Jr. High, and graduated from Campbell County High School in 2005.
While in elementary school, Brett was active in Boy Scouts. He played football in the Peewee league, up until 8th grade. He also was active in orchestra, playing the viola from 3rd grade until he graduated. He always insisted on telling the story to Ms. Gray about his belly button!
In 2011, Brett moved to Cheyenne where he was currently employed at McCandless Truck Center.
Brett enjoyed spending his time outdoors, camping and fishing. He caught his first fish in Grandma Wright’s creek at age three and was literally “hooked.” He enjoyed all kinds of music and had a remarkable ability to remember lyrics, which always brought a smile to his face and those around him.
Brett will be remembered most for his endless jokes and his ability to tell stories that captivated everyone around him. He loved to tease the girls with dad jokes and use his “I am Batman” voice.
He rooted for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and wore the leprechaun with pride. He enjoyed cheering with the family for the Wyoming Cowboys, and could often be found eating a large amount of dill pickles. He also cheated on Jeopardy, watching the earlier showing to come back with all the answers when the family would watch competitively at a later time.
Though Brett may no longer be with us, his memory will live on through the countless memories he made through his kindness, humor, and love of music.
Brett is survived by his parents; sister, Brandee (Steve and nephew Trace) Maurer; brother, Bradley (Jenn) Foster of Castle Rock, Colo.; daughters, Justyce Foster of Gillette and Skylar Foster of Fort Morgan, Colorado; dog, Sawyer; paternal grandmother, Mary Foster of Casper; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Foster; grandfathers, Lee Wright and Dan Foster; great-grandparents, Sherman and Mildred Wright, J.D. and Ester Foster, Herb and Thelma Reynolds, Orris Miller and Martha Miller.
Memorials and condolences in Brett's name can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or via the internet at gillettememorialchapel.com or through a memorial fund via Venmo @Brett-Foster-Memorial.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
