Darlene Rychecky, 71 of Gillette died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
She was born Nov. 30, 1948, in Wakefield, Michigan, to Ernest and Betty (Hanson) Oberst.
She lived in the Ramsay, Michigan, and La Crescent, Minnesot,a areas until 1980, when she moved with her husband Frank to Gillette, where she lived until her death.
Mrs. Rychecky spent her life as a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and doing crafts and traveling.
She is survived by her sons, Todd Oberst, Jon Rychecky and Tim Rychecky, all of Gillette; daughter, Brenda Kujuth of Upton; brothers, Dennis Oberst of Gillette, Danny Oberst of Ramsay, Michigan, Adolph Oberst of Susanville, California, and Larry Oberst of Islamorada, Florida; sister, Phyllis Dejong of Ironwood, Michigan; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.