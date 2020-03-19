Edward B. Cordes
The husband of a former Gillette resident, Edward B. Cordes, 68, of Denver died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Greeley, Colorado, to Dorothy and Bernard Cordes.
He attended Sacred Heart parochial school in Roggen and Weld County High School in Colorado. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska.
Mr. Cordes formed Cordes & Co. in 1983, which was a premier firm for business support services with offices in Denver, Minneapolis and Irvine, California.
He proudly served on many public and charitable boards, including the Colorado State Fair Board, the board of the Arapahoe County Water and Wastewater Authority and Denver Urban Ministries.
In 2019, he established the Edward B. Cordes Scholarship Fund, which will fund more than 30 full-ride scholarships for FFA students to attend a Colorado college or vocational school.
Mr. Cordes is survived by his wife, Polly Jessen, sister to Gillette resident Nick Jessen; two children; two stepchildren; three sisters; one brother; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
Services were Tuesday in Colorado at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roggen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward B. Cordes Scholarship Fund of the Colorado FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Greeley, CO 80632.
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences also may be expressed at allnuttgreeley.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
