Raymond Kenneth Warren, 62, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at University of Colorado Health in Aurora, Colorado, from complications of a heart attack.
He was born Dec. 29, 1956, in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, town of Natick, to Raymond T. and Patricia B. (Burroughs) Warren.
In 1979, he moved to Gillette to work at Black Hills Trucking and worked for numerous trucking companies over the years.
He finished his career at Campbell County Concrete, enjoyed his job and loved to talk about it any chance he could.
He liked to read true crime novels and loved to barbecue for family and friends. His specialties were barbecue chicken, London broil and hamburgers.
He was an excellent fisherman and his favorite place to fish was in Buffalo and the Big Horns. He would bring home trout to smoke for family get-togethers.
He loved his cats and his favorite holiday was the Fourth of July.
He had three stepchildren who he helped raise and three grandchildren. He loved spending time with them.
Mr. Warren is survived by his mother, Patricia Warren of Virginia; sister, Deborah Warren of Washington; longtime companion, Lara Becker; stepchildren, Lisa (Travis) Tomes, Michael Becker and Conner Becker; and grandchildren Maddox, Teegan and Khloe, all of Gillette.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother.
There are no services planned at this time.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
