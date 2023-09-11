Kathleen Kay (Klink) Montgomery
Surrounded by family and loved ones, Kathleen Kay (Klink) Montgomery, of Gillette, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at home.
Kay was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Russel, Kansas. Kay, her parents, Mary Jane (Woelk), Lawrence Victor Klink and her younger sister, Martha (David Rand) Klink, lived together on the Woelk family farm.
Kay and Marty had many adventures and fond memories with Kay’s lifelong friend, Becky Welch, and their cousin, Chris Woelk.
The Klinks moved to Boulder, Colorado, in 1956, and Kay graduated from Boulder High School in 1959. She would go on to receive a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Fort Hays State College in Wichita, Kansas.
Kay had many stories of shenanigans with Helen Moreland, navigating the strict rules for the nursing program. Another friend of Kay’s, Jerry Schrandt, often helped her with her schoolwork. Together, she and Jerry traveled to affiliations in Chicago and Denver to train in OB and psychiatry, respectively.
Kay and Helen moved to Iowa City, Iowa, for their first nursing positions. The coffee room on the fourth floor of the hospital was where she first met Dr. Guy E. Montgomery (Jr.). He immediately asked her out on a date, to which she agreed.
On one of their first dates, they traveled to Guy’s hometown of Washington, Iowa, to party with Guy’s parents. Guy’s mother, Lucy, liked Kay right away, because she was “feisty.”
Guy and Kay were swiftly married in Bethany, Missouri, on May 9, 1964, although the certificate says April 9. Their friends, Pat “Pea” Chicken and Arny Beath served as witnesses.
Kay and Guy had six children, their son, Timothy James “TJ” Montgomery (Debbie), and daughters Kristine Ann (Tom Rojas), Joyce Marie “Dodie” (David Hargis) Janet Kay (Jasper Warembourg), Roberta Jean “Robbie” (Roy Holdeman) and Diana Sue (Don Ault).
The babies kept Kay very busy while Guy worked as a general practitioner. They raced snowmobiles and attended TJ’s motorcycle races, Kris’ horse shows, and Dodie’s ballet and theatre performances, as they moved several times throughout North Dakota before landing in Casper, Wyoming, in 1979, where Guy was hired to work in the ER.
Kay spent many years dedicated to her children, and she returned to work in Casper, working at the Mental Health Center with Dr. Brown, who became a dear friend. She also worked with Sandra Jo Hendy (Bob), who kept her organized and on top of her game.
In 1986, the Montgomery family moved to Gillette, where Kay and Guy both worked at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Kay worked in and helped develop the adolescent and adult psychiatric units, as well as the Treatment Center for Addiction. As a nurse manager and RN, she was challenged and engaged in her career. She would eventually go into case management at the hospital, working with her very good friends, Liz Cottrell and Maureen Tyson.
In 1995, Kay retired, and with Guy, moved to Powell, Wyoming, where she enjoyed the home they built, working often in the yard and the greenhouse. She and Guy moved Guy’s father, Dr. Guy E. Montgomery Sr. (“Doc”), into their home, where he lived until his death in December of 1999.
Throughout the ‘90s, Kay and Guy spent many winters snowmobiling in the Bighorns, and summers fishing at Keyhole. Family and friends were welcome at all times, and they always had a ball together.
Guy retired in 2007, and the couple built a new home in Pine Haven, Wyoming, took a trip to Branson, Missouri, and became snowbirds, wintering in Casa Grande, Arizona, for the next 15 years. They moved back to Gillette in the spring of 2022.
Kay was a 20-year survivor of breast cancer, and was preceded in death by her parents, Jane and Lawrence Klink; as well as her sister, Marty Rand.
She is survived by the love of her life, Guy Montgomery, after 59 years of marriage; all six of their children; two nephews, Kevan (Robyn) and Kelley (Candy) Rusk; and their seven grandchildren: Joseph Montgomery Ault, Marlee Montgomery “Mars” Holdeman, Sawyer Holdeman, Jorja Kay Warembourg, Logan Montgomery, Jillian Warembourg, and Luke Montgomery.
She was cremated and a celebration of life will take place at a later date at Guy and Kay’s home in Gillette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Wounded Warriors or Shriners Hospital.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
