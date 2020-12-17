Richard Emmett "Pappa" Shober, 96, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, peacefully in his home.
Richard was born in his family’s ranch on April 16, 1924.
After serving in the Army during World War II, Richard came home to meet and marry his sweetheart, Rosemary, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Richard was a lover of gardening and found the most peace digging in the Wyoming dirt. He also enjoyed dancing and spending time with his family. He was a kindhearted man and never met a piece of pie he did not enjoy.
"Pappa" is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Jeff and his wife Deb; daughter, Beth and her husband Marty; and grandchildren, Rachel, Sam and Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; all four of his siblings; and two sons.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.