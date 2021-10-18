A celebration of life for Robert “Bob” Davis will be held at the First Baptist Church in Gillette at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 22, 2021, with internment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Robert “Bob” Davis was born on Aug. 27, 1933, in Los Angeles, California. to Lester and Violet (Watry) Davis, the oldest of three children.
He passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct 10, 2021, at the age of 88.
Bob spent most of his youth in San Gabriel, California. His favorite childhood pastime was visiting his grandparents and playing with cousins on their farm. His grandfather, Edward Watry, was very influential in his life and fostered his interest in all things electrical. He would ultimately go on to get his amateur radio license and become an FCC licensed radio telephone operator.
He grew up attending San Gabriel Union Church where he met his first wife, MaryAnn Hall.
Bob attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and graduated in 1955 with a BA in Bible Studies. He married MaryAnn on April 15, 1957, at San Gabriel Union Church and graduated from the California Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master’s Degree in Religious Education in September of that year. He went on to graduate from CBTS with a Bachelor's of Divinity on May 12, 1959.
Bob took MaryAnn to their first church assignment far from the warmth of Southern California as the pastor at the First Baptist Church in Bottineau, North Dakota, where their oldest daughter, Robin was born and where they began the adoption of their only son, Jonathan.
They were called to the FB Church in Trent, South Dakota, in 1964 where their third child, Elise, was born and later to Watertown, South Dakota, where their youngest daughter, Joy was born. Bob was instrumental in developing, funding and building the new First Baptist Church in Watertown.
In the Dakotas he had the radio call sign K0YOV. In 1976 he decided to leave the pastorate and moved his family to western South Dakota, where he pursued a career in radio and electronics repair, although he continued filling in as temporary pastor in many churches. His new occupation took him to Gillette in 197,9 where he later worked at the Black Thunder Coal Mine until he retired.
After MaryAnn passed away in 1982, Bob married Joan (Jo) Brandner on Nov. 18, 1983. They enjoyed a life of hobbies together that included a continuing interest in amateur radio where Bob had earlier earned his Extra Class License (WG7Y) and Jo her Technician License (WY7JOD). They toured and camped together in their motorhome, spent time fishing in their boat, could be seen flying around town in their powered parachute, and enjoyed time with their extensive family.
Bob was active in local emergency communications and events and with the Northeast Wyoming Amateur Radio Association, where he also served on the board of directors.
Bob will be remembered as a committed and loving husband and father who gave much of himself to his family and community. He was a dedicated servant of God and felt a deep calling to serve his Lord and Savior through everything from leadership in churches to service to community and friendship with everyone he met.
He always had a big smile for everyone and a twinkle in his eye. He wanted to be remembered “as one who cared about people and helped people.” He was blessed to achieve that life goal, but not as blessed as those who were recipients of his love.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Joan Davis, his wife MaryAnn Davis, and his parents, Lester and Violet Davis. He is survived by his four children, Robin Mettler (Daniel), Jon Davis (Kim), Elise Vigil (Jim) and Joy McKinnon (Dee), 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and sisters Marilyn Mulkey and Bette Leuty.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
