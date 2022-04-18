Mary Alice Howey passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was a kind and caring wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma loved by many. She decided she wanted to write her perspective of her life.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at High Plains Community Church with Pastor Dan Morgan officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
I was born July 8, 1928, in Etna Green, Indiana, to Howard J. and Hazel Renner. I was raised with a younger brother John, and mom and dad moved us to various towns in Indiana, as my father was a high school principal.
We settled in Auburn, Indiana, where I graduated from high school in 1946. I attended Ohio Wesleyan and Ball State University, and taught first grade for one year.
I met and married William B. Howey on Oct. 31, 1953. We had four daughters and I followed Bill’s career with Sun Oil Co. as I stayed home to care for the children. I eventually substitute taught in Gillette, and owned Balloon Works. I enjoyed delivering balloon bouquet’s to children’s birthday parties. As we got older Bill and I enjoyed traveling to various parts of the country — and even Canada — via motorhome and motorcycle.
When I reached the age of 90, I began to look back on my life and thought about all the clubs and service organizations I belonged. They included: Alpha Gamma Delta, Republican Party precinct committeewoman and judge, the hospital gift shop, a Girl Scout leader, DAR, the Soup Kitchen (probably my favorite), and various committees at my church. I had to ask myself did I do this out of ego and self, or service? Then I realized it was a little of both. I came to the conclusion the only thing that really matters is my daily walk with the Lord. We were put on this Earth to not indulge ourselves, but to serve our maker Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Mary Alice is survived by husband, Bill; daughters, Jane Ann Howey and husband Tom Swenson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mary Elizabeth and Adam Robinson of Tucson, Arizona, Diana and Gerry Beitler of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Marti Hornsby of Boulder City, Nevada; grandchildren, David Swenson, Jennifer Alvarado, Krista Held, John Beitler, Janel Kehm, Mark Hornsby, Lindsay Hornsby, and Michael Behrends; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Grant Held.
Memorials may be made to benefit the Soup Kitchen, High Plains Community Church Missions, and World Vision.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
