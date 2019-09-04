David Moudy
Memorial services for David Moudy begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Jones officiating.
David Michael Moudy, 43, of Newcastle died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, from cirrhosis of the liver.
Mr. Moudy was born Nov. 10, 1975, to Vicki (Moudy) Mills.
In 1977, they moved to Wright, and in 1981, he gained a stepfather, Billy Mills, and two stepsisters, Heather and Misty.
He attended Cottonwood Elementary School and Wright Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1994. He then married Hazel PayPay and joined the U.S. Army the same year.
They had a daughter in 1997, just a few months before his discharge from the Army in Killeen, Texas.
The family then moved back to Wright in July 1997, where he worked for Fuller Construction. Their son was born in 1999. The couple later divorced.
He then went to work for B&B Roustabout for several years. He later moved to Newcastle to live with his grandmother. He worked for Oil City Supply and Pump Shop until it sold out, and he went to work for M&K Oil Co.
He was an avid Xbox and PS4 gamer, and he loved his cat, Ooglai.
David is survived by his daughter, Samantha Moudy; son, Stephen Moudy; parents, Billy and Vicki Mills; and stepsister, Heather Orcutt, all of Gillette, stepsister, Misty Dalgarn of Glenrock; grandmother, Barbara Moudy of Newcastle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Steve Moudy; and paternal grandparents, Clarke and Doris Mills.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to benefit funeral costs. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.