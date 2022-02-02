Former Gillette resident Mary Ellen Beaudoin Jacobson, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away in her sleep as the sun rose on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Sun City, Arizona.
Her children would like to invite her friends and extended family to join them in celebration of Mary Ellen’s life with visitation at Gillette Memorial Chapel from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 followed by a rosary vigil at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Mount Pisgah Cemetery and a lunch reception at St. Matthew's Parish Hall.
A registered nurse by training, her life’s purpose was to serve and care for others.
Mary Ellen was born Mary Ellen Beaudoin on Sept. 1, 1943, in Berwyn, Illinois. She was the fourth of seven children, the eldest daughter, to Reno M. and Marie (Kane) Beaudoin.
After graduating from St. Francis Catholic High School in Wheaton, Illinois, in 1961, Mary Ellen spent time working as a clerk at National Grocers, then entered the convent in St. Louis, Missouri. After six months of discernment, Mary Ellen pondered whether her life's calling was to serve the Lord as a nun or as a mother.
Depending on which version of the story she told, Mary Ellen explained she decided to leave the convent after praying for God’s wisdom and guidance in the library. She reportedly sat down at a table and rested her head in her hands. When she looked up, the title of the first book she saw was “The Mother is the Heart of the Home.” The other version of the story she told was that she left the convent because she couldn’t shave her legs for six months. Nevertheless, she returned home in pursuit of a new adventure.
After overhearing a conversation between her mother and a friend who suggested Mary Ellen would make a good nurse, she entered Ravenswood School of Nursing in Chicago.
During her time in nursing school she met the love of her life, John “Jake” Harold Jacobson of Lexington, Nebraska. Jake and Mary Ellen married the day before she graduated from nursing school, on Sept. 17, 1966, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Winfield, Illinois.
In 1967, the couple gave birth to their first son, Joseph Paul, followed by Steven Reno in 1969. After Jake graduated from anesthesia training at the Mayo Clinic the family settled in the small farming hamlet of Bakerville, Wisconsin, just outside of Marshfield, Wisconsin. It was here that the girls, Kathleen “Katie” Marie (1973) and Shawn Francis (1977), were born. The family moved briefly to League City, Texas, in June 1982, then finally settled in the dusty, post-boom town of Gillette in June 1983.
It was Gillette where Jake and Mary Ellen called home for over 30 years. In the late ‘80s, Mary Ellen returned to working full-time as a registered nurse at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. She retired in the early '90s after a series of health issues.
In her retirement, Mary Ellen served the community of Gillette as a victims advocate with the Gillette Police Department; volunteered at the Soup Kitchen; faithfully participated in Church leadership positions and charismatic prayer groups; taught CCD classes for St. Matthew's Catholic Church; and sponsored several young people in their journey to Confirmation in the Catholic church.
Mary Ellen delighted in her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Throughout the years, in anticipation of a future visit, Mary Ellen would collect and save special little presents or trinkets for each of the grandkids. When Jake was still alive, they would plan several trips during the year to coincide with a visit to see the grandbabies. They logged many miles crisscrossing the United States traveling from Gillette to Sheridan, Utah, California, Virginia, South Dakota, Arizona and Alaska, just to keep up with the grandkids.
In 2013, after Jake’s passing, Mary Ellen and their son Joe moved to warmer skies and fairer weather in Sun City, Arizona. While living in Sun City she enjoyed friendships with her in-laws, extended family and living closer to her son Steve.
In 2018, Mary Ellen was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. Her family takes comfort in the belief that she is once again dancing in heaven with her beloved Jake; finally set free from the body that endured over 35 years of debilitating physical pain.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jake” H. Jacobson; parents, Reno M. Sr. and Marie (Kane) Beaudoin; siblings, Reno M. Jr., Patrick A., Terrance W., and Mary Vivian.
She is survived by her four children: Joe Jacobson of Sun City, Arizona; Steve (Amy) Jacobson of Tehachapi, California, Katie (Brian) Ellison of St. Charles, Missouri, and Shawn (Jay) Hasquet of Spearfish, South Dakota; eight grandchildren: Benjamin (Katelynn) Jacobson of Sterling, Alaska, Madison (Cole) Washburn of Clayton, Idaho, Brycen Jacobson of Rexburg, Idaho, Allison Jacobson of Tehachapi, California, Abigail Hasquet and Jacob Hasquet of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Meghan and Samuel Ellison of St. Charles, Missouri; five great-grandchildren: McKinley, Easton, and Brooks Washburn, and Kayden and Beau Jacobson; sisters, Jean Baker and Elizabeth Pierce; sister-in-law, Marcie Beaudoin; brother-in-law, Richard Blossfield; 10 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; as well as in-laws, Scott and Jolene Lucas, Jim and Arretta Hasquet, and Sam and Leslie Morris.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be sent via the website: gillettememorialchapel.com.
Mary Ellen has requested that donations and Mass cards in her honor be made to St. Matthew's Catholic Church for the repose of the souls in purgatory who have no one to pray for them, St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette, WY, or one of her longtime favorite charities St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
