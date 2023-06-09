Deani Curtis, 75, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home in Maricopa, Arizona.
Deani was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Alvin and Marie Manor.
Many will remember Deani for her quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. Deani and her late husband, John, raised their family in Gillette. Deani’s greatest passion was her family.
While raising her children, Deani could be found at either Camelanes or the ball fields cheering on the family.
Once the kids were grown, she and John found their passion in chasing around a little white ball. They spent most of their time at Bell Nob playing golf with friends and family. That love of golf carried into their retirement years in Maricopa, Arizona.
John and Deani celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary just a few short months before John’s passing on April 3, 2019. We are sure it was a glorious reunion on May 20 when they could dance together again.
Deani was preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis; sister, Patty McGee; niece, Jeani Wanke; parents, Alvin and Marie Manor; as well as many other loved ones.
Deani is survived by brother, Mike (Amy) Manor; daughter, Tena (Phil) Golesh; sons, J.L. (Lisa) Curtis, and Mike (Laura) Curtis; grandchildren, Chelsea (Landon) Hageman, Sarah (Andrew) Kreager, Tyler Curtis, Regan Curtis, Aidyn Curtis, John Michael Curtis and Alyssa Golesh; and great-grandchildren Cade, Easton, Halle, Kellen, Austyn and Harlyn.
Deani and John’s loved ones will gather Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. The burial will be followed by a celebration of life for both Deani and John at Bell Nob from 3-6 p.m.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
