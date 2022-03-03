Corey Pendleton, 61, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Corey Alan Pendleton was born in Sacramento, California, to Emil Pendleton and Kathleen (Rieger) Pendleton.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1978. He then attended welding school in Casper and earned certifications. Corey went to work in the mining industry for such firms as Von’s Welding, Modern Machinery, Komatsu and others. Later, he worked all over much of the United States ferrying vehicles.
At the time of his death, he worked for Hladky Construction on the Routine Maintenance Crew doing power plant maintenance.
Corey’s hobbies included motorcycles, fishing and fabrication design. He was able to put his welding skills to work as he crafted custom fabricated pieces. Corey was also known for partaking in a good game of darts or pool, including league play. A highlight in Corey’s life was going on the 1990 Wyoming Centennial Wagon Train. Corey will be remembered most for always offering a helpful hand to anyone who was in need.
Corey is survived by his father, Emil Pendleton and stepmother, Sheila Pendleton; siblings, Vicky Tuning (John); Gina Sheumaker (Bob Malawy); Kay Markley (Rex); Steve Hartford (Shel); aunt, Pat Ford; uncles, Bill Rieger and Walt Ford; stepdaughters, their children and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen M. Pendleton; his stillborn son, Benjamin Alan Pendleton; both maternal and paternal grandparents; his stepbrother; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Services for Corey will take place at a later date, closer to his birthday in August.
Please visit gillettememorialchapel.com to share your memories and condolences with the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
