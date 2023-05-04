Victor "Vic" Smith, 50, of Wright, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, surrounded by his family and friends.
Vic was born Oct. 26, 1972, in Midland, Michigan, to Paul and Sandra Smith. Vic spent most of his school years in Grand Ledge, Michigan, where he graduated in 1992. Vic moved to Townsend, Montana, in 1998 where he met the love of his life, Shannon Bucy, and married in 2000. Together they had three daughters: Shaylyn, Skylar and Abby.
He will be remembered for his infectious smile, goofy personality and his big bear hugs.
Vic is survived by his wife of 22 years, Shannon; daughters, Shaylyn (Ricky), Skylar (Gavin), and Abby; parents, Paul and Sandra Smith; sister, Julie Ann (Mark) Marrison; nephews, Mark II, Vincent and Eli; and close extended family, brothers-in-law, Shane Bucy, Shawn (Lacee) Bucy and Seth (Riann) George; mother-in-law, Teri George; father-in-law, Bill (Vickie) Bucy; and lifelong friends, Steve Campbell and Jeremy Elliott.
Celebration of life will take place at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
