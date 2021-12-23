Jennifer “Jen” Peche-Estes, 56, of Gillette died at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, after suffering seizures.
A wake will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Fremont Center located at the Riverton Fairgrounds. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Burial will follow at the WallowingBull Cemetery.
Jennifer Thalia WallowingBull was born in Canton, Oklahoma, on Nov. 9, 1965, to Conroy and Nettie Jean (Antelope) WallowingBull. She grew up in Canton with her sibling.
After leaving Canton she lived in Vail, Colorado, Casper and Cheyenne, and the last 15 years in Gillette. She worked as a night auditor for Jenny Lake Lodge and different Vail resorts. She was attending the University of Wyoming working her way to her degree in social work.
She was of the Baptist faith.
On September of 2018, she married Leo Hernendez in Gillette.
She enjoyed cooking different Pioneer Woman dishes, playing at the casinos, and above all she loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her son Zachary Estes of South Carolina; daughters, Mandy Peche of Gillette and Audrey Estes of Powell; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Charles WallowingBull Sr. and sisters, Carol Madden of Pine Bluffs and Edna May Guon of Denver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Conroy and Nettie WallowingBull; brother, Gene WallowingBull; sisters, Rosie WallowingBull and Felicia WallowingBull; and grandparents, Bart and Mary WallowingBull, Bratholomew William and Betsy Ann WallowingBull.
Online condolences may be made to the family at TheDavisFuneralHome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
