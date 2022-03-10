Lucille Garinger, 93, of Gillette died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
A celebration of life service begins at 2 p.m. June 10 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Garinger was born in August 1928 in the midst of the Great Depression, the third of eight children born to Lawrence and Lena (Drury) Ament. She spent her younger years growing up around the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area.
She married Leo Kuemper in 1947 and they had five sons, Albert, Charlie, Robert, Roger and Bruce. They later divorced.
In 1957, she met and married the love of her life, Bard Garinger. To this union, three more children were born: Brenda, Vikki and Brad.
Mrs. Garinger traveled and lived all along the West Coast as Bard worked as an over-the-road truck driver, until finally settling in Wyoming. Their first stop was Laramie, then Riverside, Casper, and finally settling in Gillette more than 50 years ago.
Lucille was a homemaker while Bard continued to work in the oilfields. When they retired, they became snowbirds, moving to Mission, Texas, so they could golf and enjoy the warm winter weather with friends and family.
She was an active member of the Gillette community. She volunteered for any Cam-plex event, read to children in local schools, visited the Senior Center daily, playing pinochle with her friends, and lots of bowling and golf.
Mrs. Garinger was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Bard; brothers, Bernard "Buck" Ament, Kenneth Ament, Edward Ament, Herb Ament, Alvin Ament, and her sister Anne Gabel.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Andrews and Vikki Strande; sons Brad Garinger; Al Kuemper, Charles Kuemper; Robert Kuemper; Roger Kuemper and Bruce Kuemper; her sister, Lillian Finn; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
