Douglas Chester Engstrom
Douglas Chester Engstrom, 70, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Clear Creek Care Center in Westminster, Colorado, following a long-term illness.
He was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Robert L. and Charlotte P. (Lamb) Engstrom in Newcastle. He attended Sundance High School.
Following high school, he did a tour of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
As a teenager, he was active with the Sundance Boy Scouts. He worked several jobs in the oil fields around Gillette and was working as a truck driver when he became disabled.
Mr. Engstrom is survived by his sister, Viola Stanley of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Don Engstrom of Sundance; three aunts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
