Ruby Schlup, 96, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Weston County Health Services.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, with Pastor George Keralis officiating.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Walker Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Virgil Schlup at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ruby Emeline (Bruner) Schlup was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Lamar, Nebraska, the daughter of Silas and Sylvia (Bonger) Bruner. She is a graduate of high school, Colorado State College of Education, Greeley, Colorado.
She was united in marriage to a longtime rancher, Virgil Schlup, of lnyan Kara Mountain, south of Sundance, on Aug. 6, 1945, at Custer, South Dakota. The couple made their home at the Schlup homestead where they raised two children.
In 2014, she moved from her beloved family ranch to Primrose Retirement Community, in Gillette, where she embraced making new friends and playing Tri-ominoes every evening. She took pride in being a member of the Crook County Cowbells and a 4-H Leader.
She loved her garden, beautiful flowers, and smiled as she watched the bluebirds. She also enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking for the family and friends on the ranch. Ruby never knew a stranger and loved everyone she met. She will be forever missed.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Marlon (Lois) Schlup of Douglas, Wyoming; daughter, Sharon (Bill) Kern of Gillette; five grandchildren: Marci (Trevor) Hall, Amanda Schlup, Ella, Tyler (Michelle) Kern, Travis (Jess) Kern, Colt Kern and Heather Kern; sister, Lola Matoush; and brother, Silas Bruner, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; her parents; and one sister.
The Ruby Schlup Memorial has been established to benefit Wounded Warrior Project. Donations can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Please visit WalkerFuneralGillette.com to share your memorials and condolences with the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
