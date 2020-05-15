William Francis (Bill) Pidgeon, 80, passed peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Gillette.
Friends are invited to the visitation from 5–7 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, which will allow the limited attendance of 10 in the building at one time on a rotating basis. Wearing of personal protective equipment is encouraged.
A private funeral Mass for immediate family will be celebrated Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Friends are invited to attend graveside services immediately following Mass at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Walker Funeral Home will livestream the funeral and publish at walkerfuneralgillette.com. A link will be attached to William’s obituary page.
William was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Baltic, Michigan, to Harvey and Lucille (Willmes) Pidgeon. He was raised in Michigan and Butte, Montana, before moving back to the Upper Peninsula, where he graduated from Ontonagon High School in 1958.
While attending high school, he met the love of his life, Sharon Marie Barry. They were married Oct. 11, 1958. They made their home in White Pine, Michigan.
Starting in 1959, they welcomed four daughters into their family.
Bill’s career in the mining industry began at an underground copper mine, The Copper Range Co., in White Pine, Michigan. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 16 years with the White Pine Fire Department, following in the family tradition of community service.
The family moved to Butte, Montana, in 1973, where Bill was employed at Anaconda Copper at the Berkley Pit. The family moved two more times, eventually settling in Gillette.
Bill started working for the Carter Mining Co.’s Rawhide Mine in 1977 and remained there until his retirement as a senior welding technician in 1998.
Bill could find the humor in any of life’s situations, often leaving people rolling on the floor with laughter. This is the legacy he has passed on to his children and grandchildren.
People often commented that whenever they saw Bill, he always had a friendly smile and a warm hug.
His daughters often liked to tease him about his extraordinary “MacGyver” skills because of his uncanny ability to fix just about anything with duct tape, a paper clip, a wad of gum and a bungee cord. He always had a backup plan for the backup plan.
Bill enjoyed the great outdoors, taking his family on many vacations and camping adventures. After his retirement, he and Sharon traveled extensively with their motorhome throughout the United States and settled in Apache Junction, Arizona, for the winters.
William is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Pidgeon; daughters, Rebecca (Dave) Brown of Apache Junction, Theresa (Leo) Miller of Gillette, Debra Pidgeon of Gillette and Kay (Kevin) Sanger of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Michael (Destini) Furlong, Daniel Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Jeremy (Marianna) Miller, Travis (Lori) Wilcox, Amanda (Chris) Backlund and Kaylee Bass; and great-grandchildren, Schuyler, Ava, Antone, Alex, Eva, Parker and Lettie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette Wyoming 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.