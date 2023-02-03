Mary Ann Stuckey, 86, of Gillette, died Jan. 30, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Calvary Community Church, 631 Commercial Dr. with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating.
Mary Ann was born in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, on May 2, 1936, to Carson Linton and Eldora Campbell. She farmed with her family in rural Eastman, Wisconsin, until she graduated in 1955. She went on to continue vocational school in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and in 1960 married the love of her life, Calvin Stuckey.
The marriage would bring forth five children, four born in Wisconsin, and one born in Gillette, where the Stuckey's moved in 1975. Mrs. Stuckey primarily stayed home with the children, being a proud homemaker and mom during her 33 years of marriage.
After Mr. Stuckey died in 1993, Mrs. Stuckey began her 25 year devotion to volunteer work, be it at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, reading to children, or engaging the community in every compassionate and caring way possible. You may also recognize her from the year she worked at The Emergency Closet, or her time at the National High School Rodeo Senior Championship in 2000.
She loved to spend her days with her closest companions, her friends, and her family, lending a helping hand in their homes, gardening with them or embroidering. But spending quality time with the people she loved was her favorite pastime.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Willie.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mae Decker and April Stuckey; and two sons, Alvin Stuckey and Doug Stuckey; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, The Stuckey Family, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
