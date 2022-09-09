The brother of a Moorcroft man, Duane Curtis Oedekoven, 68, of LaGrange, Wyoming, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home, of natural causes.
Duane was born Oct. 27, 1953, to Arthur and Leora (Yuill) Oedekoven in Deadwood, South Dakota. He grew up on the family farm west of Vale on Whitewood Creek.
He attended Vale grade school and graduated from Newell High School in 1972. He ran cross country and was a distance runner in track in high school and college. He was named to South Dakota Who's Who in high school track in 1973. He attended the University of South Dakota, at Springfield, on a track scholarship.
He worked as a mechanic for many years at Hersruds of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
In 1990, he moved to LaGrange, Wyoming, to partner with his brother Danny. Together they ran the LaGrange Garage. He retired from the business in 2021. He was a quiet man with a kind heart and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; and sister, Kathy.
Duane is survived by brothers, Dale of Moorcroft, Danny of LaGrange, and Delwin of Spearfish, South Dakota.
A graveside service followed by a luncheon begins at 10 a.m. Sept 10 in LaGrange.
Coyler Funeral Home of Torrington is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
