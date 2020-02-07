Susan Lorraine Shipman
Susan Lorraine Shipman, 59, of Gillette died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, of cancer.
She was born July 23, 1960, in Lafayette, Indiana.
She was a correctional officer for more than 20 years and was known playfully as “Sarge” to those close to her during and after her career at Hendry Correctional Institution in Florida.
To her daughters, she was known for being a strong, caring mother and the “best girlfriend in the whole, wide world.”
She will be greatly missed and loved by her many grandchildren, who adored that she was not the typical cookie-cutter grandmother. The memories they hold are priceless.
Mrs. Shipman is survived by her daughters, Jamie Kirkland, Ashley Irizarry and Lindsey Garza; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen Parr and Diana Carnell; brothers, Max, Rob and Brian Barnard; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Barnard; mother, Maxine Barnard; husband, Jerry Shipman; brother, Bill Barnard; and daughter, Danielle Garcia.
There are no services planned.
All condolences and memories can be left on the memorial page at blackhillsfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.