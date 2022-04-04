Jesse Vines, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Jesse was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to Paul and Lucy Vines. He grew up with seven siblings — Arthur, John, Bill, Ed (deceased), Judy, Teresa and Tim.
He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a welder. After a failed marriage to his teenage sweetheart, he left two sons (David and Tommy) behind and followed the oil field jobs out west. Eventually settling in Gillette, he started a new family where he had a daughter, Candice (meanness).
Jesse worked hard and played harder. He enjoyed fishing, sports and watching westerns — all with a cold beer in his hand. He was known to be a loyal and good friend to many.
Jesse is survived by six siblings; three children; a granddaughter, (Chloe); and the two women he loved.
Although Jesse’s health kept him at home in his last years, he will be deeply missed by family and friends for that wry smile and sarcastic sense of humor. Cheers, Jesse.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Center Bar in Gillette.
