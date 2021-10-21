Emily Hicks, 53, died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home in Gillette of a heart attack.
She was the third child of Donnie Hicks and Betty Trigg Hicks. She was born in Boulder, Colorado. When she was 6 weeks old, she moved with her family to Hawaii, where they lived for 2.5 years before moving to Winter Park, Florida. After her parents divorced, she moved with her mother to Sturgis, South Dakota. They lived there until June 1980, when they moved to Gillette.
In 1987 she graduated from Campbell County High School. She moved to Sheridan and attended college there, before moving to Greeley, Colorado, to the Center for Independence. While there, she was a trainer for a recycling center. In 2005 she came home to Gillette. She was employed at Walgreens for 15 years.
Ms. Hicks was an active lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1957 and the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1955. She had received the Academy of friendship and College of Regents. She was very proud to have these honors.
She was a computer whiz, and everyone came to her when they needed help with their computer. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, traveling with her mother, going to visit relatives and sightseeing.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father; her stepfather, Ralph Kisgen; and several uncles and aunts.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Trig; brothers, Chris of Gillette and Aaron of Winter Park; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a celebration of life at the Moose Lodge in Gillette at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moose Charities at moosecharities.org or to the Moose Lodge 1957 in her honor.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.