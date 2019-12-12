James Kenneth Mayfield, 59, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow.
Jim was born in Laramie on Dec. 10, 1959.
His home was in Gillette, and he worked for Black Thunder mine as a heavy equipment operator.
Growing up in Medicine Bow, his childhood was a “Huck Finn” experience filled with great times with his lifetime buds.
His loving devotion to his wife and children was full of humor and many adventures. His love of the outdoors and camping had his father call him the “camp-tender.”
He was a gifted mechanic and shared his passion with his father, father-in-law Jim Engle and his sons.
He was an honorable, straightforward man who gave his love generously.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lindy; children, Kyle Oltmanns, Whitney (Jason) Luciano, Austin Mayfield (fiancée Briona Tislau) and Hailey Mayfield; grandchildren, Paislynn and Kayson Mayfield, and Jayden Luciano; parents, Harold and Pearl Mayfield; sisters, Vickie Scott, Susan Reeves, Debbie McFarland, Peggy Mayfield and Lorie Duncan; brother, Michael Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews.
On Jim’s behalf, a special thanks to the staff at Meridith & Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Visit montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
