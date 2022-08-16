Former Gillette resident, Patricia Jean Edwards, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, peacefully in her sleep, at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyoming.
She will be buried Friday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, with her children attending at gravesite. She did not want a funeral and she wanted a green burial.
Patricia was born April 7, 1935, in Sheridan to Mary A. Lamphere.
She spent her childhood growing up on the Crow reservation and in Sheridan. She moved to Gillette in 1963, where she met and married Jake Edwards. She lived in Gillette and worked as a cosmetologist for 45 years.
She loved bright colors, orange, yellow and red were her favorite. She always wore big hats and lots of diamond jewelry. She loved to do arts and crafts, and even did painting for a few years. She loved adventure.
Patricia is survived by her four children, Balinda (Mike) Karras, Dennis (Lori) Geiss, John (Kathy) Barker, and Ed (Cindy) Barker; stepson, Charles Edwards; sister, Barbara (Jim) Barrett; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary A. Lamphere; brother, Ronald L. Kelly; and husband, Carl “Jake” Edwards.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.