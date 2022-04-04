Former Gillette resident Blaine Patrick Clutter, 29, of Casper died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Casper from a gunshot wound after an altercation with police.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Gillette.
He was born Aug. 18, 1992.
Mr. Clutter is survived by his mother, Mikki Clutter; father, Anthony Hernandez; brother, Jason Treadway Jr.; and sister, Kiara Coen.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Clutter.
