Former Gillette resident, Victor Arthur Suhr, 89, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Friday followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Coulee Region Cremation Group at 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wisconsin. A celebration of his life will be presented by his son, Mike with a luncheon to follow. A private family burial will conclude the day.
Mr. Suhr was born June 14, 1932, on the family farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin to Arthur and Julia Suhr. He spent his youth working on the farm where he learned the value of a strong work ethic that he carried throughout his entire life.
He retired from Mississippi Welders of Winona, Minnesota, in 2015 after nearly 30 combined years with the company at the age of 83.
He married Gloria Jean Malles on May 3, 1957, and raised eight children in Wisconsin, as well as Gillette. He led a devoted life to Christ and shared this love by remaining active in the church and teaching Sunday school.
Mr. Suhr loved many activities including painting ceramics, attending fairs to see old tractors and steam engines, watching and monitoring the weather and tinkering with just about anything he could fix. He especially enjoyed fishing.
More than anything, he was a family man first and foremost. He taught his children the value of a hard day’s work and how to share his riches with those he loved. He would never pass up the chance to help anyone in need in any way he possibly could.
Mr. Suhr is survived by his sons, Carl, Tom, Dave, Scott, Rick, Mike, and Dan; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as other extended family.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Gloria; daughter, Kathi; one granddaughter, Ali; parents; sister, Lois; and a half-brother, Myron.
The family will graciously accept memorials in lieu of flowers to help with funeral and medical expenses.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com and a full obituary may be viewed at couleecremation.com.
