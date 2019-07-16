Deven Dulany
Deven Dulany, 20, of Gillette, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at UC Health in Denver, Colorado.
Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home.
Updated: July 16, 2019 @ 10:39 pm
