Former Gillette resident, Jamie Lynn Reynolds, 43, of Buccanna Lake, Texas, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at a local hospital of a pulmonary thromboembolism.
A celebration of life is from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at Kiwanis Park in Gillette (off 4J Road and Flying Circle Dr.). A potluck will take place and anyone making a favorite dish (of hers especially) will be appreciated.
Jamie was born Aug. 20, 1978, in Gillette to Darrell and Deb Reynolds. She attended all schools in Gillette and received her high school equivalency and then attended Gillette College.
She was involved in cheerleading and Wyoming state marching band which included participating in the Macy's Day parade in New York and at a Denver Bronco game. She was in 4-H and later was a 4-H leader in Campbell and Crook counties. Ms. Reynolds loved music, enjoyed dancing, bingo, and baking and cooking. She loved all animals and raised several bull dogs.
Jamie is survived by her parents of Gillette; son, Ty Reynolds of Texas; brother D.J. Reynolds of Gillette; and sister, Jessie (Reynolds) Eply of Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vern and Irene Reynolds and Chuck and Betty Benson; and Ty's father, John Jensen.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
