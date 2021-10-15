Mass of Christian Burial for Wilma Grewell will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday with avigil at 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home.
Wilma Faye Grewell was born Dec.29, 1937, to John and Erma O’Connor in Los Animas, Colorado. She married Thomas “Stub” Grewell. They moved to Gillette in 1978.
Mrs. Grewell had a lot of interests including camping, fishing, singing in choir, playing darts, crafting and vacationing. She was a loyal lifelong member of the Moose Lodge, and above all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stub Grewell and son, Steve Grewell.
She is survived by her son Elden Grewell; daughter Holly Peterson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials be made to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com, or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
