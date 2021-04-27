Walter Patterson, 60, of Buffalo passed away suddenly Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home on Powder River.
Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. Friday in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in Sheridan with Pastor William Dunlap officiating.
Visitation is from 1-9 p.m. Thursday at Harness Funeral Home Chapel and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
James Walter Patterson was born June 5, 1960, in Casper to Joseph Harlan and Clara Lee Patterson. He grew up on the family ranch outside of Douglas and went to school in Casper, graduating from Natrona County High School with the class of 1978.
After high school, he went to work on the family ranch in Douglas. Walt was a PRCA cowboy and followed the circuit riding saddle broncs.
He was married Sept. 28, 1990, in Miles City, Montana, to Debora Benshoof and they made their home outside of Glenrock and worked the family ranch.
In 1993, they moved to a ranch west of Gillette and in 2001 started building a home on Powder River. Walt and Deb continued living on Powder River until his death.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deb Patterson of Buffalo; one sister, Kerri Jo Paddock of Douglas; one nephew, Joseph Patterson; and two nieces, Catherine Smith and Brooke Paddock, all of Douglas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Jane Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt’s memory may be made to Buffalo FFA in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY 82834.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website at harnessfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
