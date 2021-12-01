Robert Wagner, 56, of Gillette died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper of injuries from an auto accident.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Robert was born July 2, 1965, in Peoria, Illinois, was raised and educated in East Peoria and graduated from Beckville High School in Texas.
He moved to Gillette over 30 years ago and was employed at Pacific Steel for 20 years until 2019.
Mr. Wagner enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He just loved being outside, especially fishing, listening to all kinds of music and taking walks with his two dogs; they were the love of his life.
Robert is survived by his son, Shawn Wagner of Washington; mother, Carla Parks of Texas; sister, Sherry Noe of Texas; and sister, Shelly Coleman of Texas.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Jean Marquis.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
