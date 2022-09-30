Russell Lee Gray, 63, of Upton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, unexpectedly at his home, from complications of cancer.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Upton Community Center, with Steve Stroud officiating. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton. A gathering will take place after the burial at Sunset Amigos, lunch will be provided.
Russell was born Dec. 8, 1958, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Jim and Betty Gray. He was a lifelong member of the Upton community.
Growing up, he loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. His pride and joy was his horse. He enjoyed taking him hunting and working cows. Hunting and fishing were his passions that he never outgrew. He looked forward to hunting season each year and went fishing every time he got the opportunity.
Mr. Gray was a volunteer firefighter for the Upton Fire Department. He once was sent to a fire in California, where he talked the female helicopter pilot into letting him go on a ride with her. After 20 minutes, he requested to land! In 1988, he was awarded the Outstanding Fireman award.
Mr. Gray started working in the oil fields right out of high school. He went on to work for Inyan Kara Services, worked several years at the American Colloid Bentonite Plant, Terra Resources and was a policeman for the Upton Police Department. He spent the past 30 years working in the coal mines. In 2021, his health forced him to retire from Arch Coal.
Mr. Gray loved kids of all ages, and kids loved him. He spoiled his nieces and nephews every chance he got. He taught them how to hunt, fish, drive and anything else he could, never telling them no or that he was too busy.
He and his dad had a closeness like no other. They enjoyed many of the same things and were able to spend almost every day together keeping busy. They were best friends.
Russell is survived by his dad, Jim Gray; brother, Jim Gray; sisters, Debbie Kimsey, Deby Lynch, Linda Whisler, and Jona Gray; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Betty Gray; sister, Jeanne Metzenberg; one niece; and a nephew.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
