Delton Ray Morgan, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial at Moorcroft Cemetery.
He was born March 3, 1935, in Wolfe City, Texas, to Jesse Cole Morgan and Jimmie Lee Kerr. He had four siblings.
After graduating from Amarillo High School in Texas in 1953, he enlisted in the Navy on July 19, 1955, to see the world.
He served on the following Naval ships: USS Hanson, USS Perkins, USS Enterprise (the first Nuclear Aircraft Carrier), USS Arneb and the USS Francis Marion.
While attending school for the Navy in Idaho Falls, Idaho, he met and later married Pauline Mae Cunha on Oct. 17, 1958, and to this union they had four daughters.
Ray and his family lived in Idaho, Virginia, Texas, California and again in Virginia until his retirement from the Navy on July 12, 1976.
Wanting to be close to their families, they moved to Loveland, Colorado, where he accepted a job at Triple S Labs and later worked for Flatiron Bureau of Reclamation.
In 1988, he and Pauline transferred to Rupert, Idaho, to work for the Minidoka Bureau of Reclamation, retiring in 1998.
Ray enjoyed bowling, photography, woodworking, gardening, camping and traveling with Pauline. They were married nearly 44 years before her passing Oct. 9, 2002.
On March 6, 2005, Ray married Lois Ellen Blakeman in Burley, Idaho, adding to his family five stepchildren. They later moved to Gillette. Ray and Lois enjoyed 15 years together, traveling and being with family before her passing Sept. 21, 2019.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nelda Miller; sister-in-law, Joan Morgan; and stepson, Duane Beasley.
He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity and by the grandchildren for his occasional mischievous adventures.
He is survived by brother, Bill Morgan; sisters, Vernell (Charles) Ivie and Betty Jane Morgan; brother-in-law, Douglas (Caroline) Miller; daughters, Regina (Marc) Carlos of Leavenworth, Washington, Jeanine (Neal) Cozad of Loveland, Jeanele (Rocky) Rogers of Loveland and Donna Morgan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; stepdaughters, Sherry Vickers of Gillette, Laree (Rocky) Fedderson of Gillette, Vicky Beasley of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Tammy Cookston of Newcastle; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 19 stepgrandchildren; 20 stepgreat- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.