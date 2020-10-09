A funeral service for Roscoe “Terry” Erisman will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Roscoe “Terry” Erisman, 76, of Gillette passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, peacefully at his home.
He was born in Pana, Illinois, on Sept. 17, 1944, the son of late Roscoe and Helen Erisman.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Sandy Trujillo of Los Lunas, New Mexico, Brenda Casias (Ralph) of Los Lunas and Tara Graham (Mike) of Sheridan; son, Roscoe Erisman II (Karey) of Gillette; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donnie Erisman (Julie) of Gillette, Ronnie Erisman (Carol) of Craig, Colorado, Gene Erisman (Kathy) of Gillette and Robert Erisman (Tammy) of Milton, Florida; sisters, Joann Bonilla (Anthony) of Round Rock, Texas and Rene Erisman of Taylor, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews he loved to aggravate.
Roscoe attended school at Albuquerque High. He went on to work various jobs until he became an electrician.
He was a dedicated hard worker on whatever it was he was working on. He worked for C.D.K., Minserco, Bucyrus, CAT and Wyoming Machinery until he retired in 2016.
He traveled many places, made a lot of friends along the way and anyone who met him would never forget him.
He loved spending time with his wife, his kid and grandkids; being ornery and feisty, which was his nature. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dancing, hanging out with his brothers watching racing and football while yelling at the TV and voicing his “need to be heard” opinion.
He loved his family and his beer, and when he was ready to go it was time to go.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Erisman; mother, Helen; and brothers, Ricky Erisman, Tom Erisman and Robert Cann.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210, W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary has been provided by friends and family.
