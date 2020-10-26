Albert L. ‘Smokey’ Wildeman
Albert L. “Smokey” Wildeman, 74, of Buffalo died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating.
Visitation is from 1-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial will be in Willow Grove at a later time.
Donations in Mr. Wildeman’s memory may be made to the Summit Wesleyan Church in Care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
