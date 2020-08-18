Former Moorcroft resident, Mary Ann Boe, 93, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Mud Butte, South Dakota.
She graduated from Spearfish High School and received a teaching certificate from Black Hills Teacher’s College.
While teaching, she met Leon "Bob" Boe, they fell in love, married and started their adventurous life together in 1948.
In 1977, they moved to Moorcroft, where Mrs. Boe ensured first and second graders could read, add, and subtract before the end of each school year. She worked many extra hours ensuring that every child succeeded.
She retired from teaching in 1992 and moved with Bob to a mountain home outside of Sundance.
She enjoyed boating, water skiing, archery, gardening, hiking, and most of all, running.
Before she retired, her brother Darrel introduced her to the National Senior Games. For many years she competed and excelled by winning gold and silver medals in running and jumping events at various state games and Huntsman World Games in St. George, Utah, and at the National Senior Games in St. Louis, Missouri (1989), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (2005), and in Minneapolis, Minnesota (2015).
In 1993, she received the Outstanding Female Athlete Award at the South Dakota Senior Games and she still holds national records for her age group.
To all who knew her, she was hard-working, caring, encouraging and always willing to listen. She especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Boe is survived by her children, Dean, of north of Arpan, South Dakota, Susan Obermoller of Sioux Falls, Sharon Boe of Spearfish, Michael of Torrington, Connecticut, and Patrick of Worthington, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sam and Darrel Short; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Novice Short; husband, Leon "Bob" Boe; brothers, Leo, Lloyd, and Denny Short; daughter, Sally Boe; and and one grandson.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later time when family and friends can gather.
In the meantime, in her honor, take a walk, engage a child, garden, watch a sporting event, and enjoy some strawberry ice cream.
Memorials may be donated to the National Senior Games Association at nsga.com or to the donor’s choice.
A full obituary may be viewed at millerfh.com/obits.
Condolences also may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
