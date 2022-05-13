Kory Lee Kubik, 30, of Gillette, formerly of Miller, South Dakota, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Celebration of life took place at 1 p.m. May 13 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating.
Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. May 12 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 in Graceland Cemetery, Oacoma, South Dakota.
Kory was born April 26, 1992, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Sandra (Champagne) Kubik and Corey Aalbers. He attended school in Miller, South Dakota and graduated in Lead, South Dakota.
For the last several years he worked as a specialty hand, casing and relief operator for Wyoming Casing Services where he was employed at the time of his death.
He loved spending time with his niece and nephew and enjoyed playing Xbox in his free time. Mr. Kubik was very passionate about his trucks and loved fixing them up. He was very passionate about family gatherings and hanging out with all of his family and friends, as family is everything to him.
Kory is survived by his parents, Corey Aalbers of Miller and Sandy Kubik of Gillette; siblings, Kim Kubik of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Cheyanne Aalbers, and Heidi Aalbers, all of Gillette; paternal grandmother, Linda Aalbers of Miller; great-grandmother, Lucile Reck; one niece; one nephew, Dakota; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence Champagne and Florine (Sazue) Champagne and James Aalbers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.