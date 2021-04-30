Kay Marie Davis, 71, of Nisland, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly April 27, 2021, at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
She was born Jan. 30, 1950, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to John and Anne (Feist) Most.
She graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1968 and attended college at both Black Hills State University and Northern State University in Aberdeen.
She wanted to teach math and was the family mathematician, oftentimes assisting husband Rick with angles and various calculations in his work and home projects or Channa and Karlei with homework.
Kay didn't complete her college degree, instead going home to take care of her family when her sister, Sondra, became ill because that's who Kay was — selfless and unimaginably giving when it came to others' needs.
Kay married Rick Davis on June 20, 1972, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakots. To this union, daughter Channa was born.
Kay held many jobs throughout her life. She worked at the Tastee Freez in Belle Fourche, she babysat, drove bus, was a night auditor, a tax preparer and bookkeeper. Her longest stretch of employment where she met many lifelong friends she would call family up until the time of her death was 22 years at Walmart in Gillette.
In her younger years, she participated in half-court basketball and fast-pitch softball. As she got older, she enjoyed slow-pitch softball, bowling, playing cards and was always up for a board game.
She loved her flowers and riding in her side-by-side, camping and socializing. The impact she had on anyone she met wasn't easily forgotten.
Kay posted on Facebook regularly and shared many inspirational devotions as well as loving posts to let her friends and family know how much she loved and cared for them.
Kay was a patriot. Her favorite colors were red, white and blue. The Fourth of July was her favorite holiday.
Kay always said she wasn't a good cook, but her family and friends called often for her recipes, of which she would just say, "You know, I don't measure and I used what I had."
She loved to read and play games on her Kindle. She was lady luck at the slot machines and loved to travel.
She went to Germany with Channa to be with Rick while he was in the Army. She traveled to California, Arizona and Pennsylvania to see Amish country. She traveled to Las Vegas with Rick to go to the NFR for many years. It wasn't unusual for Kay to travel to one of Channa's college volleyball or basketball games out of state after work and back home in one day.
She was "Mom" to Channa, "Gram" to Karlei, but she was mother to any and all, always answering the call.
Kay never met a stranger. She was the very definition of kindness and generosity, caring, warm-hearted and loving. Her heart beat true and large. Whatever her family was doing she immersed herself in completely.
She learned to water ski, snow ski and ride a horse, although she preferred feeding them. She went on numerous hunting trips with Rick, Channa and other family members. She loved all her animals, especially her cats.
"Lucky," her lone surviving cat, was indeed lucky to have her for a surrogate mother as she helped to save his life when he was found barely alive, having been abandoned by his mother.
One of her proudest and most exciting moments was at age 50 when her granddaughter Karlei was born.
Extremely grateful and honored for sharing her life are her husband, Rick Davis of Nisland; daughter, Channa (Jerry) Christensen of Gillette; granddaughter, Karlei Medrano (Kyler Duis); father-in-law, Al Davis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne; and three sisters, Terrie Frerichs, Sondra Halvorsen and Irene Ganje.
Visitation will be one hour before the vigil at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. The vigil, including the Rosary, will be held Sunday, May 2 at 5 p.m. at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be streamed at klinefuneralchapel.com following the funeral.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
