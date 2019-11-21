Robert V. Palmer 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert V. Palmer Robert V. Palmer, 74, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado. Funeral arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Gillette soldier returns home to surprise siblings in school Pronghorns drop out of national tournament with 5-1 loss against Eastern Florida State Campbell County could be home to national rare-earth element research College trustees to consider four-year degree resolution Pronghorns right ship in second half to beat Miles City 72-49 Wild host Military Appreciation Weekend against Yellowstone Quake Festival of Lights has more than 1 million reasons to enjoy the show 2019 Gillette Holiday Lighting Contest now accepting nominations Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCasper woman faces two counts of vehicular homicideMan accused of taking $4,463 worth of itemsSweet surprise: Army specialist returns early from Afghanistan to shock siblings at schoolScott NuzumMan pleads not guilty to five feloniesRyan Joshua TrippettAmir SancherJerry PridgeonGillette soldier returns home to surprise siblings in schoolThe Osteens spread a message of hope in Campbell County Images Videos CommentedGurley Overpass closed for maintenance (2)Colorado Supreme Court considers gun magazine limit (1)Timothy Ray Grams (1)Even as health dangers emerge, vaping continues to be a problem (1)Owner doesn't give up when her 2 dogs are on the lam (1)Camels push No. 1 Thunder Basin to the brink in Bolts’ 24-20 playoff win (1)School district wants to bolster police presence (1)Plea deal 'is justice for both sides' (1)Ryan Joshua Trippett (1)City Council approves beefed up pothole ordinance (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Value Villa - Black Friday Sale Tower West Best Western Bulletin
