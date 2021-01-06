Connie Brenden

Connie Lynn (Jarvis) Brenden, 73, of Buffalo died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home of cancer.
A graveside service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor Don Paulson officiating.
Visitation is from 1-9 p.m. Friday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will immediately follow the graveside service at Big Horn Baptist Church.
To attend the graveside service virtually, visit harnessfuneralhome.com.
She was born Jan. 18, 1947, to Paul and Lillian (Casey) McAnally in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she grew up and went to school, graduating from T.C. Howe High School in May 1964.
She attended Franklin College, where she met her first husband, Robert Jarvis. The couple raised three boys and pursued teaching careers in Huntington, Indiana, and Gillette. They later divorced.
In 1994, she married Brett Brenden in Buffalo.
Mrs. Brenden retired in 2007 after 30 years as an extraordinary elementary educator, and she remained a lifelong teacher. Education was in her blood. She was constantly learning and used every occasion as a teaching experience. She formed lifelong bonds with her students and peers.
Her passion for learning carried through everything she did, patiently helping grandchildren, church members or anyone who needed it.
Her church community was family to her, as was anyone who needed help or love. She was always there to give love abundantly, serving in church leadership roles or lending a hand wherever needed. She was always willing to do whatever was needed without complaint.
If you had a sad, happy or funny story you wanted to tell, she would be there with you no matter the emotion. She could not help but take care of those around her and had a perpetually generous spirit.
Her light and joy shone through in every interaction she had, and her easy chuckle and warm smile will be sorely missed.
In her absence, may we remember her by helping out a neighbor, sending an encouraging card, cooking a meal for someone or simply sharing more love with each other to carry on her joyful and selfless spirit.
Mrs. Brenden is survived by her husband, Brett Brenden of Buffalo; three sons, Chad Jarvis of Cheyenne, Scott Jarvis of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Ross Jarvis of Olympia, Washington; two stepsons, Jason Brenden of Helena, Montana, and Jeremy Brenden of Malta, Montana; 13 grandchildren; and brother, Dan McAnally of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donations in Mrs. Brenden’s memory may be made to Big Horn Baptist Church or the Connie (Jarvis) Brenden Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences or memories may be expressed at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
