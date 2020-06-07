Edith Mercer, 69 of Rozet died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Campbell County Health.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Please join the family at 11:30 a.m. at Dickey's BBQ.
She was born July 31, 1950, to Cora Ellis and Carl Porter in Newport, Arkansas.
She married Charles Mercer on Dec. 15, 1971, and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Mercer enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sheis survived by her husband, Charles; children, Tammy Baum, Carlene Feagan, Bill Mercer and Jason Mercer; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
